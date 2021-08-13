Zacks Investment Research Lowers Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered Global Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $698.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.53. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 9,120 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,761.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 71,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 94,901 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

