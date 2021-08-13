Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Sell

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.34. 232,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $71.63 million, a PE ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.02. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

