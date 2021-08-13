Zacks Investment Research Lowers NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGMS. Truist raised their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NeoGames stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,701,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,303,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,289,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 80,981.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

