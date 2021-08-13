Zacks Investment Research Lowers OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) to Strong Sell

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OBIIF stock opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.00 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.49.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

