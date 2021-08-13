Zacks Investment Research Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $306.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ResMed exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The increasing adoption of digital health solutions and other tools to aid remote care amid the pandemic looks encouraging. The company witnessed improved demand for sleep devices and masks, including recovery of core sleep patient flow along with increased demand following a recent product recall by one of ResMed’s competitors. The uptick in SaaS revenues was driven by continued growth in resupply service offerings and stabilizing patient flow in out-of-hospital care settings. ResMed has outperformed its industry in the past three months. Yet, lower device sales along with decreased demand for ventilators due to COVID-19 in the reported quarter adversely impacted revenues from the Sleep and Respiratory Care business across geographies.”

Get ResMed alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $275.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $278.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,774 shares of company stock worth $9,550,511 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1,029.5% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 367.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 12.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.