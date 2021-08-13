Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) to Strong Sell

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE SRLP opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $468.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $281,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $62,267.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,152,907 shares of company stock valued at $530,844,275.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

