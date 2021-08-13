Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIVHY has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vivendi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

VIVHY stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.05.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivendi (VIVHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.