Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioDelivery reported mixed second quarter results, wherein earnings beat estimates while revenues miss the same. The company has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought significantly higher patients under coverage with access to Belbuca in the past two years. The company’s efforts have boosted the drug’s sales. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic has also strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. However, last year BioDelivery discontinued commercialization of Bunavail due to its lackluster performance. Moreover, its portfolio may face severe competition as its product portfolio targets a highly genericized and crowded market. This remains a woe. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.