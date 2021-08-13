Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $4,531,000. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $2,431,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $7,265,000. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

