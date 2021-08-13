Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) to “Buy”

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Check-Cap stock remained flat at $$1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 611,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,072,667. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

Read More: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.