Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $158.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company's data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. "

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.56.

NYSE COR opened at $141.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.07. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $1,552,819. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

