Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Strong-Buy

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.44. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.24.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $185,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

