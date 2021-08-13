ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 180.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €20.00. ZEAL Network has a 1-year low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 1-year high of €24.40 ($28.71).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

