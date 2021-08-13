Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.90 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($6.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%.

Zealand Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.18. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

