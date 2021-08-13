Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Stock Price Down 8%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s share price traded down 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 14,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($5.90). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 243.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

