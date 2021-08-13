ZEON Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.75 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 581.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $93.75 million and approximately $314,454.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.74 or 0.00885740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00105474 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001939 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

