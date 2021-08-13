Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 4629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZETA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zeta Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,680,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

