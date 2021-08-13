Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $13.76 Million Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,469 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Ameresco worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ameresco by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameresco by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Ameresco by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,087. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,877 shares of company stock worth $3,406,072. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.