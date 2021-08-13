Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,601 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $173.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,234. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.13. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

