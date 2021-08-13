Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 37,417 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,417 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.02. 8,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,567. The stock has a market cap of $384.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.