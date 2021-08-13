Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 72,531 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,531 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $17,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,083 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,060,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 21.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,673,000 after acquiring an additional 123,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.00. 2,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,667. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.53 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $6,822,632.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 314,242 shares of company stock valued at $47,966,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

