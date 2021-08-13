Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,555 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $15,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale raised their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

