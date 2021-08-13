Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded to Buy by Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.96.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $101.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.29, a P/E/G ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 6,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 71,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

