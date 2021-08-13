ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.29 on Thursday. ZIX has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $414.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ZIX by 20.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ZIX by 15.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in ZIX by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in ZIX by 33.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

