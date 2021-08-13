Zoracles Price Hits $258.59 on Top Exchanges (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Zoracles has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $167,490.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $258.59 or 0.00542106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00140757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00155859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,774.85 or 1.00212179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00858868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zoracles is zoracles.medium.com

Buying and Selling Zoracles

