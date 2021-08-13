Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $104,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 54,787 shares during the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

