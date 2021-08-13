Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.69 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.23.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,748,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,918,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.06.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $545,319.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 635,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

