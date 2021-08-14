-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GAN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,191.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GAN in the first quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAN in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in GAN in the first quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAN in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in GAN in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

GAN stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. GAN has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.