$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Harmonic posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Harmonic’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

