$0.16 EPS Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 3,111,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after buying an additional 4,000,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.