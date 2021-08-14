-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Cerecor posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 261.82% and a negative net margin of 1,194.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CERC shares. Maxim Group raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerecor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 155,000 shares of company stock worth $405,750. 64.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerecor (CERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.