$0.31 EPS Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Primis Financial reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

FRST stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,536. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,653 shares of company stock worth $72,266. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

