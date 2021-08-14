$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

SAFE traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,250. Safehold has a 1 year low of $49.70 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90 and a beta of -0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,187,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 2,350 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 9.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Safehold by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

