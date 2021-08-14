$0.39 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,574 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after buying an additional 194,029 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,249,000 after buying an additional 348,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after buying an additional 173,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.94. 206,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.