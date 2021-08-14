-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Myovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $21.52 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $42,191,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

