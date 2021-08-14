-$0.42 EPS Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.51). Rite Aid posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 268%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,681,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after buying an additional 793,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 625.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after buying an additional 1,462,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 77.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after buying an additional 700,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 179.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 726,997 shares in the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $836.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

