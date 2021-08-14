$0.50 EPS Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Valvoline reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $30.70 on Friday. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

