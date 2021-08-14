-$0.69 EPS Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.14. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71.

In related news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,632.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 815,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,033.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

