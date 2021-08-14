$0.88 EPS Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Terex posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX traded down $1.45 on Monday, reaching $52.30. The stock had a trading volume of 520,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

