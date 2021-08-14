-$0.92 EPS Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.49) and the highest is ($0.73). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

INSM stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $23.56. 403,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,175. Insmed has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after purchasing an additional 961,181 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,808,000 after purchasing an additional 396,163 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Insmed by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,120,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,821,000 after buying an additional 643,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

