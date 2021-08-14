$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

USM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.75. 158,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,717. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

