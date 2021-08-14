$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Korn Ferry posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 663.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

KFY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

