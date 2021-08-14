$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.76. The company had a trading volume of 135,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,441. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after buying an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after buying an additional 506,972 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after buying an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

