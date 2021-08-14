$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after buying an additional 1,811,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after buying an additional 1,248,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,036,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,813,000 after buying an additional 1,161,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. 1,465,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,774. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.