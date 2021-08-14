$1.56 Million in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce sales of $1.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 million. PolarityTE reported sales of $3.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $10.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $12.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $8.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of PolarityTE stock remained flat at $$0.83 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 518,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,933. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PolarityTE by 159.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in PolarityTE by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 52,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PolarityTE by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 116,222 shares in the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

