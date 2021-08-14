10,534 Shares in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $161,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $218,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.93. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

