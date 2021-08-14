1,110 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.26. 1,371,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,306. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $315.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.19. The stock has a market cap of $225.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

