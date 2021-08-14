$117.97 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $117.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.30 million and the lowest is $117.64 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $120.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $511.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $493.85 million to $529.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $674.20 million, with estimates ranging from $669.29 million to $679.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.13. 241,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,344. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.40. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 101.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

