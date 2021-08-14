13,318 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,996,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,084 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 678.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,201,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,468 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 408.3% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 983,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 789,868 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,538,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

NYSE AGI opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.