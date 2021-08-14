1,367 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Purchased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 36.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 150.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the second quarter worth about $323,000.

NYSEARCA:PJUN opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $31.51.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.